Henrico man found shot to death in Richmond alley

A man has died following a Richmond shooting Wednesday morning.
A man has died following a Richmond shooting Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 23-year-old Henrico man died in a Richmond shooting on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 11, officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a man - identified Thursday as Andrew Roberts - down and unresponsive in an alley.

Police determined Roberts was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives ask anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or heard shots fired in the 2400 block of Ford Avenue near Sussex Street to contact detectives.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

