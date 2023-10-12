Former UofR basketball player stuck in Israel going home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The former University of Richmond basketball standout who plays professionally in Israel has made it out of the embattled country safely.

“I’m feeling relieved. I’m excited to get home,” said T.J. Cline. “Right now, it’s about 28 hours until I’m home. I’ve got the countdown going on my phone,” said Cline.

Shortly after a highly anticipated touchdown in Athens, Greece, an exhausted Cline is all smiles, knowing he’s finally on his way home to Texas.

An update his worried mother has been waiting for.

“When she knew that I landed in Greece, there was a loud squeal, and she’s just super excited,” he said. “The phone got put down for a second. I think she was just emotional and relieved.”

The Israel player boarded one of the only emergency flights to Greece out of the war-torn country. The outcome he’d been hoping for after his original flight was canceled less than 24 hours ago.

“Just the thought of can we get through,” Cline said. “Are we finally going to get on the plane? That was just an anxious feeling. When they told us that they were going to pass us through, everyone started clapping at the lines and security gates.”

Cline was based in Eilat, a city on the southern tip of Israel and one he considers to be safe. But knowing the sheer terror that has upended and destroyed lives in the thick of a war zone, he’s relieved to have a way out finally.

“Thank you guys so much. The support I’ve gotten from all my family in Richmond, Spider Nation, players, teammates, just the community has been unbelievable,” he said. ”Like, I get chills thinking about it, and I just smile.”

A smile and soon big hugs for loved ones waiting on the other side in Dallas, Texas.

Cline will board his next flight to Turkey and then catch another plane home.

