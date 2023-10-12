Complaints and concerns raised as tents remain in Market Street Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More tents are appearing at Market Street Park, a situation that doesn’t sit well with some who live and/or work nearby.
“I think for somebody who’s trying to decide where they’re going to go shopping, it may make them think twice,” J. Fenton Too owner Joan Fenton said.
Fenton’s clothing store is on the Downtown Mall. She says she has seen this problem before: “The city every year has a surplus. Every year they’ve known that there is a problem.”
Charlottesville has allowed people to remain in the park overnight since late September. This has moved many unhoused people off of the pedestrian mall and into the park.
Grace Klonoski’s apartment overlooks the park. She says she feels less safe as more unhoused people come to the area.
“We can’t go to the library either,” she said. “We’re afraid to go in there.”
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Central Branch is the closest public restroom for park dwellers.
“JMRL Central Library has always been one of the most public buildings in downtown Charlottesville,” Director David Plunkett said.
Plunkett says the library has always been used by the unhoused, the problem is the building closes at 9 p.m.
“This building is 100% free and open to the public, as long as the building is open,” Plunkett said.
Many people agree, the city needs a more-permanent solution.
“It’s more of a humanitarian crisis that the city has to address,” Fenton said.
Charlottesville says it is working to find answers on issues raised with the unhoused community.
