Charges set aside against On Demand Towing owner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Charges against the owner of On Demand Towing have been set aside.

On Sept. 7, Andre Crawley, owner of On Demand Towing on Old Midlothian Turnpike, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

On Thursday, the commonwealth’s attorney said that Andre Crawley’s charges were nolle prosequi, meaning they are set aside for now while the investigation continues.

According to court records, Andre Crawley is the ex-husband of Sherral Crawley, owner of No Limit Towing. She was arrested last month and charged with numerous charges for allegedly stealing cars she towed.

If anyone believes they have been a victim of vehicle theft or fraud by a towing and recovery operator, call Richmond Police Detective Sgt. Castrinos at 804-646-1144 or email towinginvestigation@rva.gov.

