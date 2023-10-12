110 cats taken from Chesterfield breeder after animals found in “serious danger”

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, the Humane Society of the United States assisted the Virginia Attorney General’s Office and Chesterfield Animal Services to remove 110 cats and kittens from a home along Bensley Road following reports of a “large-scale cruelty situation” at the commercial breeding operation.

Cats that were rescued from a large-scale breeder case on Monday in Chesterfield Co., Va., by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and local law enforcement undergo Vet exams and relax at a care facility operated by the HSUS on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for The Humane Society of the United States) (Kevin Wolf | AP Images for The Humane Society)

In a release sent by the Humane Society, the organization said the Virginia Attorney General’s Office requested their help after concerns came up about the welfare of the animals on the property.

In a 39-page complaint filed in federal court back in August, the document claims the two people who own the Chesterfield cat and dog breeding operation had over 50 citations for failing to meet the minimum requirements of the Animal Welfare Act, including failure to provide adequate veterinary care.

One of the examples listed in the complaint refers to an inspection record from the United States Department of Agriculture from July, where an inspector claims the defendants failed to let a veterinarian know about a kitten born with a malformed chest. The condition, according to the document, reduces space for the heart and lungs.

The federal court document claims the defendant decided to treat the condition by “attempting to splint the chest cavity with a toilet paper tube, which was unsuccessful.” Two weeks later, the kitten died.

In addition to the claims the business owners failed to seek veterinary care for their animals, the complaint also claims the breeders put their animals in “serious danger” by exposing them to “unsafe and unsanitary conditions.”

The document claims other examples of this include housing incompatible cats together and housing the animals in tiny enclosures.

The complaint also alleges the defendants tried to treat the animals themselves with expired Russian medication. There is also a claim the defendants delayed treatment, saying they will bring the animal to Russia in the future for treatment.

Multiple USDA inspection records, sent by the Humane Society of the United States, also cite issues with enclosure spaces and food storage.

The Humane Society of the United States said the operator’s license was suspended in August. Federal court documents also state the USDA filed an administrative complaint seeking permanent revocation of the defendant’s license on Aug. 25.

The Humane Society took the cats to an undisclosed location for treatment. Eventually, the cats will become available for adoption through the Humane Society and their shelter and rescue partners.s

NBC12 reached out to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for comment on this investigation, but a spokesperson said they can’t comment on the ongoing investigations.

NBC12 also sent an email to the attorney representing the two business owners, but was told they can’t publicly comment on pending litigation matters.

NBC12 also knocked on the door of the home listed in federal documents where the cats were rescued, but no one answered the door.

