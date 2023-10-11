Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Partly to Mostly sunny and seasonable with low humidity

Still looks like showery weather on Saturday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Partly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures the next few days. A strong cold front arrives Saturday with showers likely.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low-70s. Low humidity and light winds makes it the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy with gusty showers likely at any point. Rain 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Lows near 60, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid-60s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. An isolated shower possible. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

