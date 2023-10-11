Your Money with Carlson Financial
Viewing wildlife safely at Shenandoah National Park

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Hikers go to Shenandoah National Park year-round, but the park sees an uptick in visitors during the Fall to see the Fall foliage.

Allysah Fox, Public Information Officer for Shenandoah National Park, said whether you are enjoying a hike on the trails or driving on Skyline Drive, you may encounter wildlife.

If you see wildlife at the park, Fox said to not alter its natural behavior by calling it or feeding it.

“So one way we can negatively impact a Black Bear is by letting it become habituated to human food. so any food that is left out or is purposely fed to them is not okay it is a bad idea, it could lead to a bear’s relocation and we do not want to do that we do not want to move them from their home,” said Fox.

If you encounter a bear, Fox said you should stand at least 150 ft. from the bear or about four bus lengths.

“They tend to be kind of skittish they can be scared easily but they are curious. so if you feel a bear is approaching you a little too closely you can stand tall, wave your arms, you can clap or yell,” said Fox.

If you are going camping or for a picnic, Fox recommends not leaving food unattended.

“We recommend storing them in bear-proof canisters or boxes. there are some at the campgrounds. if you are picnicking just store it in your locked vehicle,” said Fox.

Fox said you may also encounter wildlife while on Skyline Drive, the speed for most of Skyline Drive is 35mph.

“That is not only to keep you safe because there are so many twists and turns on skyline drive but it is also so you don’t miss the opportunity to see anything including wildlife and that could be for viewing or to deter yourself from impacting that wildlife,” said Fox.

Fox said if you want to view the wildlife, pull off Skyline Drive into a grassy area or at overlooks.

