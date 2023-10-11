Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-95 North at mile marker 146 in Stafford County.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I95 when its driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused it to run off the right side of the roadway and collide with a guardrail,” Virginia State Police said.

The driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died.

VSP says the tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred bags of concrete, which spilled into the roadway and blocked several lanes.

Lanes were closed for about an hour while troopers and crews investigated and cleaned up the area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area

Latest News

Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man dies from gunshot wound to head
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.
Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts
Mary Willis has yet to retire after 58 years working in healthcare.
80-year-old Martinsville nurse continues working in healthcare