Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash on I-95 North at mile marker 146 in Stafford County.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was traveling northbound on I95 when its driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused it to run off the right side of the roadway and collide with a guardrail,” Virginia State Police said.

The driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died.

VSP says the tractor-trailer was hauling several hundred bags of concrete, which spilled into the roadway and blocked several lanes.

Lanes were closed for about an hour while troopers and crews investigated and cleaned up the area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.