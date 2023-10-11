Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts

House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Incumbent Carrie Coyner is hoping to keep her chamber red, saying she should be sent back to the Virginia Statehouse.

“I don’t always agree with folks on one side of the aisle or the other, but I vote based on love for my community and what I think best serves them,” said Carrie Coyner, (R) Candidate for HD-75.

The lawyer and mother of three says public education needs a reset, including who approves the curriculum - and the student funding formula needs an update.

The republican says more jobs are needed on top of ones already on the way like Lego, and those everyday costs must decrease.

“One of the top issues we’re hearing from people is the cost of living. What it’s taking them to sign their kids up for sports and pay for groceries and gas and things i.e. that that causes in the household,” said Coyner.



“Because I teach government, I understand how it works, right? I understand that I’m beholden to the voters that will vote me into office,” said Stephen Miller-Pitts, (D) Candidate for HD-75.

Stephen Miller-Pitts is a veteran turned small business owner and professor at Virginia State University.

The democrat says job creation, environmental concerns and traffic tie-ups along route 10 are all big issues.

Miller-Pitts believes the race is tight and hopes his message of change resonates with voters.

“From just paying that daycare bill that is like a mortgage, right? I know a lot of families deal with that and then high school, this activity, that activity they want to do this, that and teens don’t understand the power of a dollar yet,” said Miller-Pitts.

Our friends at The Virginia Public Access Project indicate based off redistricting the race for House District 75 leans republican.

