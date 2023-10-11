Roads closed, no parking zones for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday afternoon, several road closures will close throughout the weekend for the Richmond Folk Festival.
Starting Friday at 4 p.m., the following road closures will go into effect.
- Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot
- South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank
- Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere Streets
- East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th Streets
- South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off-ramp and East Byrd Street
- South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd Streets
- South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd Streets
- South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar Streets
The road closures will lift at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.
