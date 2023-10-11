Roads closed, no parking zones for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday afternoon, several road closures will close throughout the weekend for the Richmond Folk Festival.

4 p.m., Friday, October 13 – 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 15#RVA

For a full list of closures: https://t.co/GnhGD79DTa pic.twitter.com/x3QFHWkh3F — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) October 11, 2023

Starting Friday at 4 p.m., the following road closures will go into effect.

Tredegar Street between South 7th Street and Belle Isle lot

South 10th Street between Haxall Point and Federal Reserve Bank

Spring Street between South 2nd and Belvidere Streets

East Byrd Street between South 2nd and South 7th Streets

South 2nd Street between Lee Bridge off-ramp and East Byrd Street

South 3rd Street between East Canal and East Byrd Streets

South 4th Street between East Canal and East Byrd Streets

South 5th Street between East Canal and Tredegar Streets

The road closures will lift at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.

