Prayer vigil held outside Keneseth Beth Israel following Hamas attacks on Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Outside Keneseth Beth Israel in Richmond, dozens gathered for a prayer vigil following the surprise attacks launched by Hamas militants on Israel over the weekend.

“First you hear 40, then 100, then 250 and now 700, 1,000 people killed. It’s the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust,” said Rabbi David Asher from Keneseth Beth Israel.

Out of those taken hostage by Hamas, one is feared to be Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old man who attended Keneseth Beth Israel with his family as a child.

“His parents were really well liked, very knowledgeable, very involved, very community-oriented. He went to local Jewish schools here,” said Rabbi Asher. “I wasn’t here, but to see it on people’s faces to see the love that they have for this individual and this family is pretty significant.”

Rabbi Asher said “it was a shock to the system” when he found out about Hersh’s situation.

“This is Richmond, Virginia. We’re an ocean away and really kind of brings it home that someone in this sanctuary was, as I understand, abducted after heroic efforts to save people’s lives,” he told NBC12.

Hersh’s family said he was attending a music festival in southern Israel when Hamas militants descended on the event, killing hundreds of festival attendees and taking others hostage. Since this happened, Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been missing.

“They were all civilians at a music festival and they were fish in a barrel, sitting in this bomb shelter. Terrorists came to the door. They were throwing grenades and shooting machine guns and we know that Hirsch’s arm from the elbow down was severed, was blown off, and that he tied a tourniquet around with his shirt,” said Rachel Goldberg, Hersh’s mother, during a press conference in Tel Aviv.

Rachel Goldberg also discussed the moments before her son was taken by Hamas, according to what she was told by others.

“He got up and he walked out with five other people, young people from the music festival, two young women, three other young men. They were put on a pickup truck and driven away by Hamas,” said Goldberg during the press conference.

This is just one of the hundreds of stories surfacing as the war continues between Israel and Hamas.

Prayers echo across the globe and in Richmond for those on the ground in the war zone.

During the prayer vigil, Rich Lehman said his son, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces, was in Israel and is awaiting orders to come back out of the reserves.

“I pray for a swift and decisive resolution to this defense that is about to happen,” said Lehman.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.