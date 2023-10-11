Man shot by Hanover deputy faces two charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Sherriff’s Office says a man who was shot after confronting deputies with a weapon last week has been arrested.

Nathan Dean Hamon, 34, faces one charge of domestic assault and one felony assault on law enforcement.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive for a domestic disturbance around 12:15 p.m. Oct. 4.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 caller said Hamon “was out of control and physically assaulting several occupants of the residence with a baseball bat as well as kicking and hitting them.”

Screaming and yelling could be heard in the background during the 911 call.

“The complainant also provided information about drug use, which was the catalyst for the assaults,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. “The complainant stated Mr. Hamon claimed to have a firearm, though they had not seen it. At no time did the complainant state Mr. Hamon was in crisis nor were the words mental health ever used to describe Mr. Hamon or his behavior.”

The sheriff’s office says when a deputy arrived, Hamon was “agitated” and made a death threat to a deputy.

“The deputy began giving verbal commands to Mr. Hamon who was not compliant, while drawing his firearm for his own protection,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Hamon retreated closer to his residence as the deputy continued to give verbal commands.”

The sheriff’s office says Hamon then displayed a knife he had hidden behind his back. The deputy began to retreat while giving commands with his taser out.

“Mr. Hamon then began to advance on the deputy at which point, the deputy deployed his taser with negative results,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Hamon physically pulled a taser probe out of his upper torso and continued to advance toward the retreating deputy while still holding a knife and making additional threatening statements.”

The sheriff’s office says Hamon then began running toward the deputy, who then drew his firearm and shot three rounds. Two of those bullets struck Hamon.

A second deputy arrived on the scene shortly after Hamon was shot and helped provide first aid to him before EMS crews arrived.

“Hanover Fire and EMS arrived on scene just minutes after the shooting and took over life-saving measures before transporting Mr. Hamon to VCU Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says in consultation with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and due to pending criminal charges, body-worn cameras are not being released at this time.

“These items are considered evidence in a criminal case and will be preserved as such,” the sheriff’s office said.

Col. David R. Hines says he stands behind the deputy.

“The deputy was forced to use legal and justifiable force to stop Mr. Hamon’s attack, then successfully provided life-saving care, which he learned through recent combat causality training,” Hines said. “It is a tragedy when anyone is injured but the officer was left no choice and that choice was made by Mr. Hamon.”

The commonwealth’s attorney is not pursuing any charges against the deputy.

