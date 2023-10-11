Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man shot by Hanover deputy faces two charges

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says a taser did not slow the suspect in the incident
Nathan Dean Hamon, 34, faces one charge of domestic assault and one felony assault on law...
Nathan Dean Hamon, 34, faces one charge of domestic assault and one felony assault on law enforcement in Hanover County.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Sherriff’s Office says a man who was shot after confronting deputies with a weapon last week has been arrested.

Nathan Dean Hamon, 34, faces one charge of domestic assault and one felony assault on law enforcement.

Deputies were dispatched to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive for a domestic disturbance around 12:15 p.m. Oct. 4.

The sheriff’s office says a 911 caller said Hamon “was out of control and physically assaulting several occupants of the residence with a baseball bat as well as kicking and hitting them.”

Screaming and yelling could be heard in the background during the 911 call.

“The complainant also provided information about drug use, which was the catalyst for the assaults,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. “The complainant stated Mr. Hamon claimed to have a firearm, though they had not seen it. At no time did the complainant state Mr. Hamon was in crisis nor were the words mental health ever used to describe Mr. Hamon or his behavior.”

The sheriff’s office says when a deputy arrived, Hamon was “agitated” and made a death threat to a deputy.

“The deputy began giving verbal commands to Mr. Hamon who was not compliant, while drawing his firearm for his own protection,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Hamon retreated closer to his residence as the deputy continued to give verbal commands.”

The sheriff’s office says Hamon then displayed a knife he had hidden behind his back. The deputy began to retreat while giving commands with his taser out.

“Mr. Hamon then began to advance on the deputy at which point, the deputy deployed his taser with negative results,” the sheriff’s office said. “Mr. Hamon physically pulled a taser probe out of his upper torso and continued to advance toward the retreating deputy while still holding a knife and making additional threatening statements.”

The sheriff’s office says Hamon then began running toward the deputy, who then drew his firearm and shot three rounds. Two of those bullets struck Hamon.

A second deputy arrived on the scene shortly after Hamon was shot and helped provide first aid to him before EMS crews arrived.

“Hanover Fire and EMS arrived on scene just minutes after the shooting and took over life-saving measures before transporting Mr. Hamon to VCU Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office says in consultation with the Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and due to pending criminal charges, body-worn cameras are not being released at this time.

“These items are considered evidence in a criminal case and will be preserved as such,” the sheriff’s office said.

Col. David R. Hines says he stands behind the deputy.

“The deputy was forced to use legal and justifiable force to stop Mr. Hamon’s attack, then successfully provided life-saving care, which he learned through recent combat causality training,” Hines said. “It is a tragedy when anyone is injured but the officer was left no choice and that choice was made by Mr. Hamon.”

The commonwealth’s attorney is not pursuing any charges against the deputy.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible
Ofer Kalderon, 50, Sahar Kalderon, 16, Noya Dan, 13, Erez Kalderon, 12 and Carmela Dan, 80,...
‘This is terror’: Virginia woman living in Israel says family was taken hostage by Hamas

Latest News

BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
The Richmond Folk Festival returns on Oct. 13-15.
Roads closed, no parking zones for 2023 Richmond Folk Festival
Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist