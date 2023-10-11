Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies in Richmond shooting

A man has died following a Richmond shooting Wednesday morning.
A man has died following a Richmond shooting Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died following a Richmond shooting Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 11, officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive in an alley.

Police determined he was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives ask anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or heard shots fired in the 2400 block of Ford Avenue near Sussex Street to contact detectives.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

