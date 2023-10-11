Henrico man dies from gunshot wound to head

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Henrico man on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Telegraph Road and Brookwood Glen Drive in Glen Allen for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Aarin Lamaurice Anderson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives are continuing to gather information to develop a suspect,” Henrico Police said.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

