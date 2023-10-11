Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Henrico man dies from gunshot wound to head

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a Henrico man on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Telegraph Road and Brookwood Glen Drive in Glen Allen for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Aarin Lamaurice Anderson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Anderson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“At this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident. Detectives are continuing to gather information to develop a suspect,” Henrico Police said.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area

Latest News

Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist
Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.
Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.
Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts
80-year-old Nurse Still Helping Her Community
80-year-old Nurse Still Helping Her Community