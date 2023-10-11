Your Money with Carlson Financial
Former University of Richmond basketball player stuck in Israel

A former University of Richmond basketball star is doing all he can to get back to the States safely.
By Mikea Turner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As families with missing loved ones in war-torn Israel cling to hope, a former University of Richmond basketball star is doing all he can to get back to the States safely.

T.J. Cline plays for Hapoel Eilat, a team on the southern tip of Israel.

“All I’ve been thinking about is giving my dad, sister and mom a hug when I get back to the States,” said Cline.

After seven hours of waiting for a flight from Israel to the States with his teammates, disappointment came over Cline when he learned their flight was canceled.

“No one has slept the past three nights because we’re just trying to figure out what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Tucked away in his apartment, located in the southernmost city of the Middle Eastern country, Cline considers himself in one of the safer areas. But with rumors of Hamas militants disguised as Israeli soldiers, fear is looming.

“Just the thought of them being on my street or two minutes from my house, no protection,” he said. “Citizens aren’t allowed to have guns.”

Cline says the most challenging part of being away from his family is not knowing when he’ll be able to come home, but backup plans are being considered. One is a possible road trip to Jordan with hopes of flying out or a 6-hour drive to Cairo, Egypt.

Either way, he isn’t giving up.

“I’m just trying to exhaust all options because we don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” he said. “I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

Cline is a former University of Richmond basketball star who reigned as the A10 conference “Player of the Year” his senior year. He’s played professional basketball in Israel for a few years.

The team was gearing up for a new season to start on Monday, but after the invasion of Hamas militants over the weekend, the near future of the league getting home soon is uncertain.

Though it all, Cline remains optimistic and has this message for everyone back home.

“The people ya’ll need to pray for are the families of Israel,” he said. “What they’ve gone through. They’ve had their brothers, sisters and, moms and grandmas kidnapped. It’s literally so devastating.”

Cline says he plans to return to the airport in the morning to find a way out before executing one of his backup plans.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

