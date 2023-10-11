19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old will spend 10 years in prison for killing a bicyclist in Henrico last year.

A Henrico Circuit Court judge sentenced Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, on Wednesday morning.

In July, Brooks pleaded guilty to three charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence. Two other misdemeanor charges Brooks faced were set aside.

On Aug. 13, 2022, Brooks crashed his Ford Explorer into two cyclists at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The second bicyclist, Natalie Rainer, was taken to the hospital and is making a “remarkable recovery” after suffering multiple fractures, according to prosecutors.

Lilo Navales, president of the Richmond Triathlon Club, is a good friend of Holland and Rainer.

“My heart completely just sank to the ground, and I’m still really in shock,” said Navales.”These women represent who we are as athletes and cyclists.”

Navales said she will always remember Jonah for her kindness, love of volunteering, and athleticism.

Jonah Holland (WWBT)

“She had a wonderful smile and was very helpful,” she said.

Natalie Rainer (Source;GoFundMe | GoFundMe Page)

Navales also said Natalie is a very strong woman and remembers meeting her during one of her yoga classes for cyclists.

“I was very impressed with Natalie. She is so strong,” said Navales.

During Brooks’ hearing in July, prosecutors also said officers found Brooks “extremely unsteady on his feet” after the crash along Osborne Turnpike. Police also said Brooks showed signs of impairment, including slowed speech.

In previous court documents obtained by NBC12, a criminal complaint also shows Brooks admitted to officers he made and ate edibles the night before with friends and had between 1-1.5 beers two hours before the crash.

