Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

19-year-old sentenced for killing Henrico bicyclist

Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the...
Jeffrey Brooks pleaded guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence in July.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old will spend 10 years in prison for killing a bicyclist in Henrico last year.

A Henrico Circuit Court judge sentenced Jeffrey Brooks, of Richmond, on Wednesday morning.

In July, Brooks pleaded guilty to three charges, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence. Two other misdemeanor charges Brooks faced were set aside.

On Aug. 13, 2022, Brooks crashed his Ford Explorer into two cyclists at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane.

Jonah Holland, 49, of Richmond, was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The second bicyclist, Natalie Rainer, was taken to the hospital and is making a “remarkable recovery” after suffering multiple fractures, according to prosecutors.

Lilo Navales, president of the Richmond Triathlon Club, is a good friend of Holland and Rainer.

“My heart completely just sank to the ground, and I’m still really in shock,” said Navales.”These women represent who we are as athletes and cyclists.”

Navales said she will always remember Jonah for her kindness, love of volunteering, and athleticism.

Jonah Holland
Jonah Holland(WWBT)

“She had a wonderful smile and was very helpful,” she said.

Natalie Rainer
Natalie Rainer(Source;GoFundMe | GoFundMe Page)

Navales also said Natalie is a very strong woman and remembers meeting her during one of her yoga classes for cyclists.

“I was very impressed with Natalie. She is so strong,” said Navales.

During Brooks’ hearing in July, prosecutors also said officers found Brooks “extremely unsteady on his feet” after the crash along Osborne Turnpike. Police also said Brooks showed signs of impairment, including slowed speech.

In previous court documents obtained by NBC12, a criminal complaint also shows Brooks admitted to officers he made and ate edibles the night before with friends and had between 1-1.5 beers two hours before the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible
A 10-year-old boy reported missing in Chesterfield has been found safe.
10-year-old Chesterfield boy found safe
Check traffic conditions in Central Virginia.
Check live traffic in and around the Richmond area

Latest News

Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-95 in Stafford County early Wednesday morning.
Tractor-trailer driver suffers medical emergency, dies in I-95 crash
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at...
Henrico man dies from gunshot wound to head
House District 75 covers southern Chesterfield, all of Hopewell and part of Prince George County.
Spotlight on House District 75: Match Up Between Coyner and Miller-Pitts
80-year-old Nurse Still Helping Her Community
80-year-old Nurse Still Helping Her Community