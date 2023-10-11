Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

10-year-old Chesterfield boy reported missing

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday.

Christopher Rooks Jr. was last seen leaving his residence in the 12000 block of Edenshire Rd. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Rooks Jr. is described as a black male, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with “Amelia” on it, khaki pants, and black shoes. He was riding a black and red bicycle with “Dredd” written on it.

Christopher Rooks, Jr.
Christopher Rooks, Jr.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about Rook’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A Powerball ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road won $150,000.
Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible

Latest News

Israel Prayer Vigil
Prayer vigil held outside Keneseth Beth Israel following Hamas attacks on Israel
Richmond police have arrested a man in connection to an overnight deadly shooting Monday.
Man arrested in death of Richmond 72-year-old
Ofer Kalderon, 50, Sahar Kalderon, 16, Noya Dan, 13, Erez Kalderon, 12 and Carmela Dan, 80,...
‘This is terror’: Virginia woman living in Israel says family was taken hostage by Hamas
For weeks, students, parents and teachers have complained about mold in Richmond schools, and...
Mold report finds Clark Springs Elementary safe for learning and voting