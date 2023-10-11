10-year-old Chesterfield boy reported missing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday.

Christopher Rooks Jr. was last seen leaving his residence in the 12000 block of Edenshire Rd. on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Rooks Jr. is described as a black male, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with “Amelia” on it, khaki pants, and black shoes. He was riding a black and red bicycle with “Dredd” written on it.

Christopher Rooks, Jr. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about Rook’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

