Tuesday Forecast: Dry, seasonable and pleasant for a few days

Rain chance still looms for Saturday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will feature plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures. A strong cold front arrives to start the weekend with showers likely on Saturday.

Monday Overnight: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid and upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer after another chilly start. Highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Cloudy and humid for October with gusty showers likely. Could even be a few thunderstorms. Rain could be 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Lows near 60, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low-60s. A slight (10%) Chance of a shower in the morning.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

