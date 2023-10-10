Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Spotlight on House District 73: Match up between Earley and Walke

Mark Earley and Herb Walke both want to be the next house delegate from district 73. The area...
Mark Earley and Herb Walke both want to be the next house delegate from district 73. The area encompasses all of western Chesterfield County.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mark Earley and Herb Walke both want to be the next house delegate from district 73. The area encompasses all of western Chesterfield County.

“They wants schools that focused on bread and butter issues. They want to focus on the core academics. They want hard work, merit and excellence to be rewarded,” said Mark Earley, (R) Candidate for HD-73.

Earley, the republican in this race, says students need equal opportunities, not outcomes, in the classroom. The foster parent says he will focus on parental empowerment and school choice.

Aside from education, Earley says inflation is another concern, along with backing law enforcement.

“They have a hard job. We’re asking them to do a hard job so we need to make sure we don’t tie their hands behind their back. We need to give them the tools they need to accomplish it,” said Earley.

Walke is the democratic candidate in this race. He’s running because he says no one else would in this typically more conservative area.

“What I do is I solve problems and folks have asked me to solve some of the problems we have today. So that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Herb Walke (D) Candidate for HD-73.

Walke, who spent most of his career with Reynolds Aluminum, is now a consultant. He says pollution control, gun safety and propping up the public education system are top priorities, and what he’s hearing while knocking on doors.

“And why funding is lacking in education and why funding is lacking in some infrastructure. There’s funding out there to take care of it and why aren’t we doing it,” said Walke.

Our friends at the Virginia Public Access Project indicate based off redistricting the race for House District 73 leans republican.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Israel attack victims
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Senate District 13 is large and diverse, stretching from Petersburg to eastern Henrico County.
Spotlight on Senate District 13: Match up between Aird and Ditri
Senate District 13 is large and diverse, stretching from Petersburg to eastern Henrico County.
Spotlight on Senate District 13: Match up between Aird and Ditri
Republican Riley Shaia is trying to unseat Democrat Rodney Willett in House District 58.
Spotlight on House District 58: Matchup between Willett and Shaia
Republican Riley Shaia and Democrat Rodney Willett are facing off in House District 58.
Spotlight on House District 58: Matchup between Willett and Shaia