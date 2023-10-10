Richmond-area Jewish leaders rally together after attacks on Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People filled multiple rooms of the Weinstein Jewish Community Center on Monday, listening to songs, prayers, and speeches with each other.

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond held what they’re calling a community gathering to rally support and comfort for those grieving the attacks.

An event organizer says everyone in this community has a story of someone they know from this war declared before them.

The event was organized up to 36 hours before it began, and organizers estimate 1,000 came together and joined hands.

CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Daniel Staffenberg, says it’s the beginning of a long recovery process.

“The events of tonight give a little glimpse of what community means,” Staffenberg said. “Unfortunately, we have a playbook for this. We’ve had terrorist attacks we’ve had the Tree of Life, and others. So, we kind of have a little bit of [a] head start. This was a collaborative effort among all of our Jewish community organizations here in the greater Richmond area.”

The event brought in various speakers, including the Deputy Head of Mission for the embassy of Israel over Zoom. He says his brother lives in a neighboring village to Gaza and sheltered in a safe room for 12 hours. After a small window of opportunity, he says he was able to get out safely and find refuge with his other brother close to Jerusalem.

“The story of my brother is perhaps the easiest stories compared to the other stories that we’ve seen over the past few days,” Eliav Benjamin said.

While most violence hits overseas near southern Israel, the impacts stretch globally.

“We’re supporting people beyond the Jewish community as well, both here and internationally,” Staffenberg said. “We understand that this was an attack on the Jewish community, but we also know that one of our missions is to eradicate hate everywhere.”

Staffenberg says there already is a fund set up where 100% of donations go to the Israel emergency campaign, helping everyone living there. He says you can donate the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond.

