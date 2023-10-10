Powerball ticket sold in Midlothian wins $150,000 prize

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Even though nobody won Monday night’s $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot, one Virginian is $150,000 richer after winning big that night.

A ticket sold at Food Lion located on Genito Road in Midlothian won $150,000.

The winning numbers announced were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

The next Powerball drawing is Oct. 11 for an estimated $1.7 billion.

All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia.

