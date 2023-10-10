Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Hermitage High School

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a possible threat at Hermitage High School Tuesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to the high school - located off Hungary Spring Road - for a “suspicious situation.”

Henrico Police is on scene at Hermitage High School investigating a suspicious situation involving a called in threat. At this time, we’re working to determine the credibility of this threat. HCPD is working with the school system to ensure all students are safe. pic.twitter.com/mOviVtDUV2 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 10, 2023

“It’s reported an employee at school received a threatening call. Officers investigated while students/staff remained in “lock and hide,” Henrico Police said in a statement.

Henrico Police says multiple division resources, including the explosive ordinance disposal unit, patrol, and canine, worked to clear the school.

Investigators determined the threat was not credible.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the number used during the phone call.

Additional police presence will be at the school for the rest of the day.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more

