Mold report finds Clark Springs Elementary safe for learning and voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -New mold tests are in for Richmond Public Schools, and the results led to the Office of Elections reversing a decision.

RPS says Clark Springs Elementary has mold, but it is still safe for people to be in the building. Now, the school will be a polling location again.

A 50-page “mold and moisture assessment report” was released Oct. 9 by an independent testing group hired by RPS to do a whole building test. Along with it comes a letter to families stating, “The testing company indicated that the building is safe for occupancy.”

While it is technically safe, some are still worried about health concerns based on the visible mold in the building. Photos in the report show mold on ceilings and moisture impacts in other areas.

“No child should have to attend school and those kinds of conditions,” RPS Board member Jonathan Young said. “No teacher should have to report to duty day in and day out in those kinds of conditions.”

Based on the overall findings in the report, Richmond’s Office of Elections reversed its previous decision to move polling locations out of Thomas C. Boushall Middle and Clark Springs Elementary.

Its statement mentioned how the initial call was made out of safety for its polling workers. It says in part, “Upon hearing the results from the independent testing, voters will now be allowed to cast ballots at those two schools.”

This is after RPS released a statement on Oct. 9 saying it was not consulted in that initial decision to relocate.

Parents and teachers have been the ones speaking out at board meetings, saying the conditions make them uncomfortable.

“It’s always prudent to trust people with the ear on the ground, and the people with the ear on the ground, or the teachers who day in, day out work in that space,” Young said.

The report outlines many changes that need to be made, like removing ceiling tiles, cleaning rooms, clearing drains and more inspections on top of other adjustments. Those changes will still cost the division some money.

At past meetings, one school board member proposed using remaining pandemic-era funds to help cover some of the costs and do more tests of other buildings. Young says it is going to take more than that at this point.

“This is not as simple as replacing ceiling tiles. It’s not as simple as even removing carpet,” he said. “If you review the report, for example, pertinent to Clark Springs, i.e., to Fox, you will see that their recommendations include a lot more very intensive, even invasive work that could perhaps include removing entire walls.”

Given the photos from the report and anecdotes he has heard, Young wants more done, and he says he is bringing a new proposal to next week’s meeting.

It would allow kids to transfer schools immediately if they do not feel safe in the conditions of their current one. He says there are schools down the road from those with mold that would be cleaner.

Young emphasizes that RPS is one of the few divisions that is not overcrowded but the opposite. He says the schools are not being optimized to their full capacity.

“I think it’s incumbent on us as school board members to afford all of our students and teachers opportunity to relocate in the interim to another of our schools that has more than adequate space. Again, we have more than 8,000 vacant seats right now to accommodate this,” Young said.

