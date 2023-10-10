Man arrested in shooting death of Richmond 72-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police have arrested a man in connection to an overnight deadly shooting Monday.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, officers were called to the 3700 block of Autumn Lane for a welfare check. Officers arrived at a residence and found Leroy Ross, 72, of Richmond, dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

36-year-old Brandon Turner of Richmond was at the scene and promptly arrested. Turner has been charged with murder, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.