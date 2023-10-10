Henrico man helps raise thousands to support people living with epilepsy

ROCKVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - In just a few days hundreds of Virginians will ride for research. The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia is one of the leading organizations in the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of those living with the disorder.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 85,000 Virginians have epilepsy, a brain condition that causes repeated seizures. Living with epilepsy can be life-altering, as a seizure can happen at any given moment.

It’s a challenge Dennis and Missy Terry have faced time and time again with their daughter Nicole.

In a time of uncertainty, the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia was there for his family and now paying it forward by being there for others as the ride director for the group’s annual “Tour de Midnight” ride.

“Dennis has been a ride director for about six years now. And once we found him, he has been a lifesaver ... the work that he does includes dealing with all of our counties, our permits, all of our vendors, getting them set up,” said Kim Clark, who nominated Dennis for the Acts of Kindness Award.

He does it all, volunteering much of his free time while working a full-time job. Recognition is the last thing Dennis wants, but it’s what Kim says he absolutely deserves.

Watch the full story below:

Living with epilepsy can be life-altering as a seizure can happen at any given moment. It’s a challenge Dennis and Missy Terry have faced time and time again wi

You can support by clicking to donate or register for a ride.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.