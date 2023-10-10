Flying Squirrels to host annual Squirrel-O-Ween at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are getting ready to celebrate the spooky holiday with its annual Squirrel-O-Ween event.

Presented by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Squirrel-O-Ween is a free family event that provides a safe and fun environment for children to enjoy hay rides and trick-or-treating.

Guests are encouraged to come dress in their best costume on Oct. 27 for a chance to win prizes in the Flying Squirrels’ Halloween contests. Contest categories include “Best Group,” “Funniest,” “Scariest,” and “Most Creative.”

Dogs will also be able to join the fun. Woofy Wellness Ranch has teamed up with the Flying Squirrels to host a dog Halloween costume contest with K9 prizes for the winners.

In addition to the costume contest, Squirrel-O-Ween will feature a Donut Eating Contest for kids ages 12 and under and a Pie Eating Contest for adults.

Flying Squirrels’ mascots Nutzy and Nutasha will be on hand to take pictures with fans. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the concession stand on the first-base side of the stadium.

The event is from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at The Diamond on Friday, Oct. 27. Free parking will be available.

