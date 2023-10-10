City, health leaders say now is the time to get your flu shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association talked about the importance of getting vaccinated and early vaccinations at the Bon Secours Sarah Garland Jones Center of Healthy Living.

Mayor Levar Stoney spoke at the event, reminding everyone of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Winter is right around the corner. We saw how a virus can travel around a community very very easily and that can still happen today, with the flu,” he said.

The VDH is reporting more than 27,500 positive cases of influenza in Virginia, but they’re not just tracking how many people get sick.

“We’ve also learned a lot about how much improving ventilation can help so if you’re able to improve the ventilation or open a window when you’re in a crowded space, that’s also a great way to stay safe,” said Elena Diskin, the program manager of the respiratory and vaccine preventable disease program at the VDH.

She told NBC12 that the peak flu season is expected to be in late November and early December.

They are suggesting you get the updated flu vaccine as soon as possible. The CDC reports that the updated vaccine will cause fewer allergic reactions.

“We know that our immunity wanes over time for our flu and Covid and both of these vaccines are updated now to be best matching the viruses that are circulating,” said Diskin.

Find out where you can get vaccinated here.

