Blue Ridge Rock Fest announces wristband refund deadline

Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival(Blue Ridge Rock Festival)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attendees of the controversial Blue Ridge Rock Festival (BRRF) seeking a refund on the cash added to their wristband must file a request by the end of day on October 10th.

BRRF announced Monday about the deadline on their Facebook stories.

Attendees are asked to email info@blueridgerockfest.com with the subject line “Unused Funds on Wristband.” Organizers ask the email to include your full name, Etix/Lyte order number, and wristband number for a refund to be processed

Organizers state that refunds will begin to be processed after October 10th via PayPal or paper check. Those seeking a refund via check are asked to also include a mailing address.

The post states:

“You have until end of day on October 10th to request a return of unused cash that was added to your RFID wristband.

If you have not done so already, please submit an email to info@blueridgerockfest.com with your full name, Etix/Lyte order number and the number on your wristband so a refund can be processed. Please use the subject line: Unused Funds on Wristband.

We will begin processing requests after October 10th! The funds will be returned via PayPal to the email account you provide, or you can request a paper check. Be sure to include your address if requesting a return by check.”

