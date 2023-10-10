Your Money with Carlson Financial
Annual Squirrel-O-Ween kicks off at the Diamond

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo(Flying Squirrels Baseball)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is here, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels are celebrating the spooky holiday with the annual Squirrel-O-Ween event.

Presented by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Squirrel-O-Ween is a free family event that provides a safe and fun environment for children to enjoy hay rides and trick-or-treating.

Guest are encouraged to come dress in their best costume for a chance to win prizes in the Flying Squirrels’ Halloween costume contests. Contest categories include “Best Group,” “Funniest,” “Scariest,” and “Most Creative.”

Dogs will also be able to join the fun; Woofy Wellness Ranch has teamed up with the Flying Squirrels to host a dog Halloween costume contest with K9 prizes for the winners. Costume contest winners will be announced at 8 p.m.

In addition to the costume contest, Squirrel-O-Ween will feature a Donut Eating Contest for kids ages 12 and under and a Pie Eating Contest for adults.

Flying squirrel mascots Nutzy and Nutasha will be on hand to take pictures with fans. Food and drinks will be available for purchase in the concession stand on the first-base side of the stadium.

The event will occur from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at The Diamond on Friday, Oct. 27. Free parking will be available.

For more information about Squirrel-O-Ween, click here.

