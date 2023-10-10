2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last week.

During two separate chatting operations, detectives intercepted the two, who believed they had arranged to engage in sex acts with an adult and their 13-year-old child.

Once the suspects responded to a prearranged meeting location, they were met by police and arrested.

On Oct. 2, Richard Maidenbaum, 66, of Richmond, was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using online communications to commit offenses involving children.

On Oct. 5, Roy Rankin, 44, of Palmyra, Va., was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using online communications to commit offenses involving children.

