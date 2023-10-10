Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

2 men arrested in Chesterfield online chatting operation

Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last...
Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last week.(WTOC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield County Police Special Victims arrested two men in online chatting operations last week.

During two separate chatting operations, detectives intercepted the two, who believed they had arranged to engage in sex acts with an adult and their 13-year-old child.

Once the suspects responded to a prearranged meeting location, they were met by police and arrested.

On Oct. 2, Richard Maidenbaum, 66, of Richmond, was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using online communications to commit offenses involving children.

On Oct. 5, Roy Rankin, 44, of Palmyra, Va., was arrested for attempted sexual abuse of a child under 15 years of age and using online communications to commit offenses involving children.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Flag flown at half staff
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Israel attack victims
Local people of Israeli and Palestinian descent react to war in Gaza.
Richmonders react to war in Israel

Latest News

More Americans are worried student loan payments
Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers
Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers
Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to Hermitage High School for a “suspicious situation.”
Henrico Police: Threat at Hermitage High School was not credible
No Kid Hungry Virginia helping empower families through school meal programs