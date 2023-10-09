Your Money with Carlson Financial
Why are yellow boxes popping up in Henrico parks and outdoor spaces?

A new initiative in Henrico County to help in the wake of emergencies. It's adding AED machines in parks and outdoor spaces.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County just launched a new life-saving initiative to help in the wake of emergencies.

It is adding automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in parks and outdoor spaces.

Three Chopt District Supervisor Tommy Branin says it all started after pickleballers raised concerns.

“The pickleball community reached out and said, ‘Why don’t we have something like this?’” he said.

Henrico County looked into it and realized there was a need to invest in outdoor AED kits since people often suffer cardiac events during strenuous exercise.

“As we looked more and more into the data for all sports, we realized that the rec and parks facilities that are being used for outdoor sporting events, there’s a higher than average rate of sudden cardiac events there,” Henrico Emergency Management and Workplace Safety Employee Craig Collins said.

The county has always had the AED devices inside county buildings but never outside.

“Being able to put it outside and have it available, you never know when it’s going to be utilized, but that one time that it is utilized is going to be really important,” Collins said.

Right now, the county is in Stage 2 of the rollout, with 11 AED yellow boxes already scattered at different parks.

“People are excited,” Branin said. “They literally called and said we’re concerned about this on a Monday, and the following Monday, we were putting it in and giving a class that following Saturday.”

When all is said and done, there will be over 30 total.

They are locked and can only be accessed by calling 911 and retrieving a code. Then, first responders will help the caller administer aid and get the AED working.

“The survivability rate for sudden cardiac events decreases exponentially as time goes on, so early response is essential,” Collins said.

This initiative does have the intent of expanding.

Henrico leaders say if you see an area in the county that needs one of these AEDs, reach out and let them know.

They are also planning to install them at HCPS sports fields as well.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

