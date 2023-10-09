Spotlight on Senate District 13: Match up between Aird and Ditri

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Knocking on doors in south Petersburg, Eric Ditri says education, the economy and public safety are the concerns he hears from voters in this district.

“People not feeling comfortable walking their dog in their own neighborhood, I don’t know what next is. What is next,” said Eric Ditri, (R) Candidate for SD-13.

The republican, whose background is in construction and finance, says schools in this city need to be modernized. He’s also hoping to save more lives across Petersburg, with the number of people losing their lives in the double digits each year.

“We’ve got to be tough on crime. There’s just no excuse for it. People deserve everywhere a safe neighborhood,” said Ditri.

Senate District 13 is large and diverse, stretching from Petersburg to eastern Henrico County.

“They’re worried about what’s going to happen to reproductive health options here in Virginia if a democrat doesn’t win come November,” said Lashrecse Aird, (D) Candidate for SD-13.

Lashrecse Aird, the democrat, is no stranger to politics. She was a delegate for the area for six years. The wife and mother of two says she is visible. We caught up with her at a prisoner reentry forum at the Petersburg Public Library.

Top issues for her include more broadband access in rural areas, lowering health care costs, especially for seniors and reforming mental health services.

“There are so many individuals that talk about the crises that someone they know is experiencing, something that they are experiencing, and there are just not enough providers to meet the need that we are experiencing in this moment,” said Aird.

Our friends at the Virginia Public Access Project indicate, based off redistricting, the race for Senate District 13 leans democrat.

