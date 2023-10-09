Smith Mountain Lake Association prepares for potential return of harmful algal blooms

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the leaves start changing, the weather gets cooler and the traffic slows down at Smith Mountain Lake. Smith Mountain Lake Association is using this time to get ahead of harmful algal blooms.

Unsafe levels of Cyanobacteria produced from harmful algal blooms plagued parts of the Lake over the summer.

“It affected the community significantly because nobody really knew what was going on,” said Smith Mountain Lake Association Lake Quality Council Chair Keri Green.

From June 2 to June 9, the department received nine more HAB reports. Lab results showing a high number of toxins caused the department to issue a swimming advisory as a precaution. For more than three months, a swimming advisory was in effect for the Blackwater River arm. Green says this was an issue they had never dealt with.

“There was not a lot of information coming out, there was a lot of delay between the time samples were taken and results were provided to the community,” added Green.

The association is planning to face the toxins head-on if they return next year.

“We have to assume that the conditions that were in place this year that made those algal blooms so persistent are the same; they’re not going to change necessarily,” explained Green.

Members are focused on finding solutions.

“We’re developing a comprehensive plan and widespread community communication protocol,” said Green. “But we’re also starting to look at causes.”

The group is participating in a citizen’s science initiative with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, known as NOAA.

“To do some work at our local docks around the lake, collecting water samples, we’ll be purchasing microscopes and learning and being trained by the NOAA folks to identify Cyanobacteria,” said Green.

The association says it’s working with Ferrum College to transform its water monitoring program. This would help detect and screen HABS quicker.

You can get involved by volunteering or joining the association. For more information, click here.

