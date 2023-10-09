Richmonders react to war in Israel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, civilians in the Gaza Strip were attacked on what was supposed to be the happiest day of the year.

“We want to all live in peace and support each other and educate each other to stop the dehumanization of one another,” said Matthew Haddad, a Palestinian-American with Richmonders for Peace in Israel-Palestine.

The Jewish holiday, Simchat Torah, is celebrated by reading the beginning and end of the Torah at synagogues. The CEO of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, Daniel Staffenberg, said that many people were on their way to celebrate when Hamas militants attacked.

“What happened on Saturday was the greatest atrocity against the human race that one country, Israel, has seen, and Israel has seen its fair share of atrocity,” said Daniel Staffenberg.

Haddad also explained how the chaos of war is all that most people there are used to, but it doesn’t get any easier.

“Some in the Palestinian community say we don’t have PTSD because there is no P, there’s no post, it’s a continual traumatic situation,” he said.

While Daniel Staffenberg believes this isn’t a war where civilians attack each other.

“Israel is not at war with the Palestinian people. Israel is at war with a recognized terrorist organization that committed atrocities against humans,” Staffenberg said.

A common theme between people of Israeli and Palestinian descent is no more killing.

“I think we’re all upset that we have casualties on both ends. We don’t want casualties on both ends,” said Reem Khaldi, a Palestinian-American with Richmonders for Peace in Israel-Palestine.

The Jewish Community Federation of Richmond is fundraising to help with rebuilding homes, community centers and synagogues that have been destroyed.

