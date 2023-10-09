People living in Market Street Park asking Charlottesville to help them

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of the people living in Market Street Park are not happy with the City of Charlottesville. While the park is now open without time restrictions, some say the issue now is resources.

Nearly 30 tents can be seen in the public park, and more than 50 people are spending their nights inside.

“I feel hurt, sad, upset, and just frustrated,” Alliyah Turner said.

Turner says she has been homeless for years. Living in the park is not her preferred option, but she says it is the best she can do for now.

“Really, just somewhere other than here,” Redella Banks, who also lives in the park, said.

Banks says there are immediate needs for those for those here; water, electricity, and somewhere to go to the bathroom.

“So the city came about four days ago and said they were bringing Porta Potties. We haven’t seen them yet. We’re homeless. We don’t have nowhere to plug our stuff up. But there’s a power box over there, and all we have to do is turn it on. There’s water, they can turn it on. They’re not doing anything,” Banks said.

“I’ve heard for days that it would be easy to get a couple Porta Potties up here,” one man who didn’t want to give his name said. “You know, obviously, there’s about 25 tents, maybe 50 or 70 people. God knows we all know everybody needs to use the bathroom, right?”

He says Charlottesville can afford to do better: “Why not just talk it out and figure out a reasonable way to deal with it?”

Roscoe Boxley says he was arrested by police after protesting to get park hours extended.

“Biggest issues is drug addiction, is sickness, and mental illness. So if you don’t address those issues, you know, the surrounding counties are going to continue sending their mentally ill and drug addicted people here,” Boxley said.

“You know, a lot of us have mental health [issues],” Regan Vaughan said “But, as anyone you know, everyone has got issues.”

Turner says she’s in a tent in the park because public housing has failed.

“Try to find a certain type of permanent housing, or give us vouchers to help us out to go find a place,” she said.

