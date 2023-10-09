Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Sunny and cool, with a dry and pleasant week ahead

A sprinkle possible toward sunset
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beautiful forecast for the next several days with autumnal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Monday: Sunshine will give way to some increasing cloud cover by mid to late afternoon and evening. A quick sprinkle or shower possible by sunset but most areas looking dry. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer after another chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible late in the day. Lows in the low 50s highs in the mid-70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Cloudy skies with rain likely. Rain could be 1/4 to 1/2 inch. Too soon for timing. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy after a morning shower chance. Cooler. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low-60s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

