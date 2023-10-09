Your Money with Carlson Financial
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Israel attack victims

Flag flown at half staff
Flag flown at half staff(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Israel attack victims. At least 700 people have been killed.

All flags in the Commonwealth on state and local buildings are to be lowered in honor of the lives lost and those injured and held hostage.

Flags should be lowered immediately on Sunday and remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, October 14.

