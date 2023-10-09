Your Money with Carlson Financial
Autumn colors in Virginia arriving late this year

(FILE)
(FILE)(Larry Brown)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to see some fall color in central Virginia or the Shenandoah Valley, you will have to wait a little longer.

This year’s peak is later than usual.

Leaves are slowly starting to change in parts of the commonwealth.

“I think our peak for fall foliage may be delayed by a week or two because of the abnormally warm conditions we had in September and also the the start October,” NBC29 Meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick said Monday, October 9.

Despite the delay, it’s not stopping people from pulling over to admire the slow start to fall.

“Fall is definitely my favorite part of the year,” Heather Hernandez said.

Fitzpatrick says the abnormal warm weather put a hold on the colors, but now with cooler nights, we can start seeing some change at the end of the month.

“Towards the end of October, on towards Halloween, Skyline Drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway, and into the Shenandoah Valley, that’s where out fall foliage will be at peak,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The colors aren’t as vibrant this year. I don’t know if it’s because of too much water in New York or not enough water in Virginia, but the colors are not as vibrant as they’ve been in the past years,” Moura Sterling from New York said.

If you want to see fall colors now, there are some places you can go.

“The area most favored to see the peak fall foliage in the next two weeks is going to be just to our west, " Fitzpatrick said, “Especially along the Allegheny Highlands.”

A map of where you can find the foliage at its peak can be found on the Storm Team29 Weather App and is updated every Wednesday.

