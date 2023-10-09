Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

AAA advising drivers to slow down during deer season

(FILE)
(FILE)(WNEM)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report shows an uptick in vehicle claims that involve deer jumping in front of traffic.

The average cost to fix deer damage is $5,000.

“Albemarle County was eighth on the list, with 133 deer related crashes last year,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Nobody wants to hit an animal on the road. It’s a very unfortunate experience to have.”

Dean says October, November, and December are prime times for deer strikes.

“Half of all deer-related crashes in the state happen in those three months. It’s mating season, deer are very active, and can be in and around the side of the roads and jump out very, very quickly,” Dean said.

There has been a 40% increase in what deer-related crash claims cost in the last five years.

“We believe a lot of that is related to new vehicles: They are running with so much more technology on board than they used to have, especially on the front end of those vehicles,” Dean said.

The advise is simple: Anticipate deer, especially around dawn and dusk.

“If you see one deer, there’s probably several more around there. Bringing that speed down, being on that lookout, focusing on the roadway in front of you,” Dean said.

AAA says deer-related crashed were up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021.

RELATED: Deer-related crashes are spiking in November

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
A 16 and 19 year old are in custody for the murder of a 16 year old Prince George boy.
2 suspects in custody for murder of a Prince George teenager
Residential hit and run crash leaves one pedestrian injured
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop store located...
Smoke lounge robbed in Chesterfield, police searching for suspect

Latest News

Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building
Senate District 13 is large and diverse, stretching from Petersburg to eastern Henrico County.
Spotlight on Senate District 13: Match up between Aird and Ditri
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Robin Sipe holds Earlene, a kitten with three paws who came into her life when she needed her...
Grottoes woman ‘prescribed’ new cat by her doctor, forming a special bond