AAA advising drivers to slow down during deer season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A report shows an uptick in vehicle claims that involve deer jumping in front of traffic.

The average cost to fix deer damage is $5,000.

“Albemarle County was eighth on the list, with 133 deer related crashes last year,” AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “Nobody wants to hit an animal on the road. It’s a very unfortunate experience to have.”

Dean says October, November, and December are prime times for deer strikes.

“Half of all deer-related crashes in the state happen in those three months. It’s mating season, deer are very active, and can be in and around the side of the roads and jump out very, very quickly,” Dean said.

There has been a 40% increase in what deer-related crash claims cost in the last five years.

“We believe a lot of that is related to new vehicles: They are running with so much more technology on board than they used to have, especially on the front end of those vehicles,” Dean said.

The advise is simple: Anticipate deer, especially around dawn and dusk.

“If you see one deer, there’s probably several more around there. Bringing that speed down, being on that lookout, focusing on the roadway in front of you,” Dean said.

AAA says deer-related crashed were up 7% in 2022 compared to 2021.

