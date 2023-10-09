Your Money with Carlson Financial
7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.
Just before 6 a.m., Henrico Police were called to a single vehicle crash on Radford Avenue.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a building.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, there’s no word on if all the people injured were in the car or pedestrians.

Police say the driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to police.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

