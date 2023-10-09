7 hurt after airport taxi crashes into Henrico building

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after an airport taxi crashed into a building in Henrico Monday morning.

Henrico Police are investigating after an Airport Taxi car crashed into the Family Counseling Center for Recovery this morning. 7 adults were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening transported to area hospitals. Driver charged with reckless driving. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/HiVOxLy0O5 — Emily Yinger (@yinger_emily) October 9, 2023

Police say just before 6 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Radford Avenue near Willow Lawn.

When officers arrived, they found the airport taxi had crashed into a building.

Police say seven adults were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, there’s no word on if all the people injured were in the car or pedestrians.

Police say the driver has been charged with reckless driving.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to police.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

