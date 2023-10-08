Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Lottery launches 7th annual ‘Thank A Tearcher’ art contest

Va Lottery is launching the "Thank A Teacher Art Contest" for the seventh year in a row.
Va Lottery is launching the "Thank A Teacher Art Contest" for the seventh year in a row.(Va Lottery)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery has come together with The Supply Room to announce the start of its seventh annual Thank A Teacher art contest.

The contest is a statewide campaign organized by the Virginia Lottery and The Supply Room groups to encourage students, parents and the general public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers. With the help of this event, so far, Virginians have sent more than 200,000 thank-you notes, which include a unique web code teachers can use to enter for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation and other prizes.

All Virginia K-12 students are encouraged to create artwork for the Thank A Teacher contest. Participants will have their artwork appear on thank-you notes that will be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

The contest is open through Nov. 13; artwork can be submitted online. All entries will be judged by a blue-ribbon panel of members from Virginia’s art community, and winning designs will be revealed in March.

Three winners will be selected in total. However, only one student from each school level will take home the prize—elementary, middle and high school. The contest winners will receive a $200 Visa gift card and $1,000 from The Supply Room and the Virginia Lottery towards their school.

Last year, the Lottery surprised the three student winners: Leah Salzberg, a 5th grader at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle County; Allie Beatley, a 7th grader at Grafton Middle School in York County; and Vaidehi Murthy, a 10th grader at Deep Run High School in Henrico County. Their artwork was shared on more than 68,000 digital and printed thank-you notes as part of the 2022 Thank a Teacher campaign.

For more information about the Thank a Teacher Art Contest, click here.

