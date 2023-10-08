“Seeing the joy” Unicorn World lands in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Mystical creatures and magical forests are headed for Richmond to unleash an immersive, interactive experience for everyone.

Unicorn World will land in Richmond on Saturday, Nov. 11 - 12, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The enchanted event features a magical forest, arts and crafts activities, story time and several colorful, lifelike unicorns.

Founded in 2022, Unicorn World was created by Mr. & Mrs. Patrick and Lauren Mines as a one-of-a-kind opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities.

“Seeing the joy, inspiration and creativity reflected in the faces of families when they experience the magic of Unicorn World drives us to bring this event to communities throughout the country,” said Lauren Mines, co-founder of Unicorn World, LLC. “Whether its tapping into your inner child, meeting life-sized unicorns at Rainbow Acres or witnessing the awe of a little one while racing motorized unicorns in the Galloping Glen, Unicorn World is sure to bring a smile to your face.”

During the event, children will have access to games and play areas. Little tots will also have a safe space to play with specified areas for children under two years old.

In addition to all the fun, attendees can purchase add-on experiences such as professional photos, rides, bounce houses and face painting.

“We are honored to be helping families make magical memories together in a wonderland of unicorns,” co-founder Patrick Mines said. “From the moment our attendees arrive to the moment they leave, we want to transport them to an enchanted land that sparks wonder and lets imagination run free. Our goal has been to provide an environment that fosters quality time together for all ages, and we’re proud that the average stay at Unicorn World is more than two hours. That’s perhaps the greatest testament to the success and magic of this experience for families.”

Tickets are $30 per person and free for children under age two. Tickets must also be purchased online in advance and will not be available at the event. Time slots must be reserved during ticket purchase to manage event flow and crowd size.

“The full embrace of this unique experience by attendees has been so rewarding to witness, and we look forward to bringing mystical magic to even more cities,” Patrick Mines said.

