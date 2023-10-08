Preventing fires as you turn on the heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fall and winter temperatures are slowly setting into the river city and some people may be turning on the heat now.

If you’re using a space heater or kerosene heater, experts warn about being extremely careful.

“This thing catches on fire, the wall catches on fire, all of a sudden your exit way is blocked,” Chief Doug Reynolds, the battalion chief for Henrico County Fire.

According to the National Fire Protection Association - between 2016 and 2020, 88% of home-heating related deaths involved stationary or portable space heaters.

a somber statistic that backs up Henrico county’s fire battalion chief’s answer on the safest way to stay warm.

“The best way to heat your house is what we would always call the central unit in your house, like a furnace,” he said.

If you live in an older modeled home, you may need to use space or kerosene heaters...

“Never ever use an extension cord. an extension cord will fail regularly on these types of devices,” the chief said.

He also said that if an extension cord is used, don’t connect multiple of them together.... and never use it for a permanent device. Data on the Electrical Safety Foundation proves the danger. It states that roughly three-thousand home fires are caused by extension cords, every year. If you find yourself in a worst-case scenario and there’s a fire - make sure you know where the fire extinguisher is...

When you using it, think of the acronym - P.A.S.S.. Plus, he said it’s a tool that anyone can use. Another tool that Chief Reynolds says helps save lives - smoke detectors.

“The best thing about having a working smoke detector is that’s usually going to go off when the fire is in a small stage.”

If you need a new smoke detector, you can call your local fire department and they’ll install it for you, for free.

