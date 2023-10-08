Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians got an early holiday bonus after the Saturday, Oct. 7th Powerball drawing reeled in 121,043 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000.

According to valottery.com, the winning Powerball numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, with Powerball number 19.

Three Virginia tickets won $50,000 a piece, matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were purchased at:

Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights

West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South, Floyd

Online using the Virginia Lottery app

Even though there were many winners, the jackpot continues to grow since no one in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers. The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, October 9, for an estimated $1.55 billion.

All Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, are contributed to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the Virginia Lottery raised over $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Click here for more information about how lottery funds are distributed to Virginia school districts.

