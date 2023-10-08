Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Powerball hits big in Virginia, with more than 120K winning tickets sold

Powerball jackpot grows to estimated 1.55 billion.
Powerball Powerplay logo
Powerball Powerplay logo(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginians got an early holiday bonus after the Saturday, Oct. 7th Powerball drawing reeled in 121,043 winning tickets ranging from $4 to $50,000.

According to valottery.com, the winning Powerball numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, with Powerball number 19.

Three Virginia tickets won $50,000 a piece, matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.

The tickets were purchased at:

  • Vikas Foods, 961 Temple Avenue, Colonial Heights
  • West End Market, 269 Floyd Highway South, Floyd
  • Online using the Virginia Lottery app

Even though there were many winners, the jackpot continues to grow since no one in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers. The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, October 9, for an estimated $1.55 billion.

All Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prizes range from $4 up to the jackpot. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, are contributed to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the Virginia Lottery raised over $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Click here for more information about how lottery funds are distributed to Virginia school districts.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Prince George Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed Friday night at the...
2 people charged in shooting death of 16-year-old
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting
Virginia Commonwealth University is now offering a guaranteed university admission program for...
VCU announces guaranteed admission program
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House as...
ESPN ranks VSU’s marching band as No. 3 in the nation

Latest News

Halloween season has arrived.
Happy Halloween! Here’s a list of events happening in Central Virginia
Residential hit and run crash leaves one pedestrian injured
Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop store located...
Smoke lounge robbed in Chesterfield, police searching for suspect
A 16 and 19 year old are in custody for the murder of a 16 year old Prince George boy.
2 suspects in custody for murder of a Prince George teenager