Smoke lounge robbed in Chesterfield, police searching for suspect

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop store located at 16001 Woods Edge Road.(Chesterfield Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are now searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man walked into a smoke lounge with a gun and demanded cash from an employee.

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5 a.m. at Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop at 16001 Woods Edge Road.

Police say the incident began when the suspect, described as an unknown race male, about 5′ 6″ with a medium build, walked into the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

According to police, the suspect wore a grey hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a dark-colored mask.

Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop store located at 16001 Woods Edge Road(Chesterfield Police Department)

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

