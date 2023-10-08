Smoke lounge robbed in Chesterfield, police searching for suspect
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are now searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man walked into a smoke lounge with a gun and demanded cash from an employee.
The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5 a.m. at Smokies Lounge Smoke Shop at 16001 Woods Edge Road.
Police say the incident began when the suspect, described as an unknown race male, about 5′ 6″ with a medium build, walked into the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.
According to police, the suspect wore a grey hoodie, dark pants, black shoes, and a dark-colored mask.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.