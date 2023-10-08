Your Money with Carlson Financial
Residential hit and run crash leaves one pedestrian injured

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a woman was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of a residential neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Walmsley Boulevard when an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

The victim is described as a 30-year-old female. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

