Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Forecast: A chilly start, but cool and mostly sunny to finish out the weekend

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Ros Runner
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly start to the day, but a beautiful finish to the weekend. Definitely feeling like Fall!

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with a few clouds arriving later in the day. A breeze from the west will pick up during the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy during the evening, then becoming mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the low 40s with some upper 30s in outlying areas.

Monday: Sunshine will give way to some increasing cloud cover by mid to late afternoon and evening. Highs near 70°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little warmer after another chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day towards the evening. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Cloudy skies with showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Prince George Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed Friday night at the...
2 people charged in shooting death of 16-year-old
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting
Virginia Commonwealth University is now offering a guaranteed university admission program for...
VCU announces guaranteed admission program
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House as...
ESPN ranks VSU’s marching band as No. 3 in the nation

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Cooler temperatures arrive as sunshine returns the next several days
Chilly tonight, mild Sunday
Chilly tonight, mild Sunday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Cold front arrives Saturday morning, much cooler on Sunday
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse