Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

19-year-old planned shooting spree at former high school, officials say

Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high...
Harry Horton IV was charged after police said he planned a shooting spree at his former high school(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A 19-year-old in Florida was arrested after police said written threats for a shooting spree were found inside his car during a traffic stop.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Harry Horton IV was pulled over on Sept. 18 in Jupiter, Florida, due to a headlight that was out.

According to an affidavit, numerous handwritten notes were found that threatened a shooting spree at his former high school.

Police said the attack was planned for Jan. 2, 2026, which would be Horton’s 22nd birthday.

Investigators said Horton also intended to go on a stabbing spree at a Miami church.

Horton was taken to an area hospital to receive a mental health evaluation, but was later arrested on Thursday.

He was charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual.

Horton remains booked on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Prince George Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed Friday night at the...
2 people charged in shooting death of 16-year-old
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting
Virginia Commonwealth University is now offering a guaranteed university admission program for...
VCU announces guaranteed admission program
The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band performed at the White House as...
ESPN ranks VSU’s marching band as No. 3 in the nation

Latest News

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the New York Liberty during...
Young and Plum each score 26 points as Aces dominate Liberty 99-82 in WNBA Finals opener
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and bombards Gaza as fighting rages for second day after Hamas attack
The scene of a fatal shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, Indiana...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
Safety tips as it gets colder and heaters are used again.
Preventing fires as you turn on the heat