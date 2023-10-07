VCU requests pedestrian safety upgrades

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speeding near campus is a problem VCU students have been encountering for a while. Whether they are walking to class, to the commons or just taking a stroll with friends, speeding cars are consistently on their minds.

“So they like to turn into the crosswalk while you’re walking across it, because sometimes they just zoom right in between you” said VCU freshman Holleigh Wright.

Just this year two students died after getting hit by cars while walking on campus. On Jan. 27, Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. Then on May 4, Shawn Soares was hit and killed by a car on

About a week after the second death, the city of Richmond installed speed tables on roads surrounding the campus.

VCU police say a recent study shows the speed tables are causing drivers to slow down. From April to May, the average speed on main street was 30 mph, but nearly a month later that speed dropped to 15 mph.

However, they say more still needs to be done. They are now asking the city to consider things like more no turn on red signs, curb extensions and upgrades to crosswalks.

A Speed Management Symposium is coming up next month that is open to the public. They are hoping to get feedback from students and the community about future projects addressing speed management.

The symposium will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Main Street Station, located at 1500 East Main Street. Click/tap here for more information.

