Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Saturday Forecast: Morning and midday showers, with a cool and dry afternoon

Feeling like Autumn through next week
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front will bring some scattered showers through midday followed by a drying breeze and clearing skies in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.

Saturday: Scattered morning showers (less than 1/4″) as a strong cold front crosses the area. Decreasing clouds, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little warmer after another chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
The Prince George Police Department says a juvenile was shot and killed Friday night at the...
Juvenile killed in shooting at mobile home park in Prince George
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old James Robert Allen of Suffolk, was captured just after noon...
Man wanted for attempted abduction of UVA student captured
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Cold front arrives Saturday morning, much cooler on Sunday
Virginia Commonwealth University is now offering a guaranteed university admission program for...
VCU announces guaranteed admission program

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Cold front arrives Saturday morning, much cooler on Sunday
Scattered showers possible on Saturday morning
Forecast: Cooler temperatures are on the way
At 1:20pm, the moon will be at peak coverage of the sun's visible disk in Richmond
How to see the Oct. 14 Annular Solar Eclipse
Light showers are likely tomorrow morning before cool, dry air arrives in the afternoon.
Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and muggy for October