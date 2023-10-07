Saturday Forecast: Morning and midday showers, with a cool and dry afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front will bring some scattered showers through midday followed by a drying breeze and clearing skies in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s tonight.

Saturday: Scattered morning showers (less than 1/4″) as a strong cold front crosses the area. Decreasing clouds, breezy and turning cooler in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and a little warmer after another chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

